Park Hyatt Dubai named ‘World’s Leading Corporate Resort 2019’

Five-star property Park Hyatt Dubai has been named as the ‘World’s Leading Corporate Resort 2019’.

The hotel was given the award at the World Travel Awards in Muscat on November 28.

It is the first award the 93-acre resort has won since 2008 when it was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Conference Resort’.

The hotel’s managing director, Stephan Schupbach said: “The entire team is thrilled to receive the ‘World’s Leading Corporate Resort 2019’ award in appreciation of the fantastic services and facilities we consistently offer to all of our guests. This prestigious award is a huge achievement for the property and destination. We thank all colleagues, Hyatt Group and Owning Company Wasl Hospitality for their continuous support in delivering only the best in service and product”