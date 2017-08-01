Radisson Hotel Group donates 9,000 boxes of essential items to labourers

Radisson Hotel Group has collected and distributed more than 9,000 boxes of essential items to workers in the UAE.

The gesture made up part of the Box Appeal campaign launched by the hotel group in 2008.

The month-long charity appeal asked residents to fill and send boxes with t-shirts, caps, disposable razors, shaving cream, deodorants, toothpastes, toothbrushes, talcum powders, hand towels and soaps, combs and shampoos.

This year’s boxes were donated and distributed to construction workers and street labourers just before the long National Day weekend.

The group’s area senior vice president, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Tim Cordon said: “We are delighted to see another Box Appeal campaign come to a successful fruition with over 9,000 boxes collected this year. And we are very proud that the Box Appeal initiative has become a regular fixture in the local community calendar in the UAE for the past 12 years. Radisson Hotel Group is firmly committed to being a responsible business where our team members can live our signature Every Moment Matters through positive action and meaningful work”