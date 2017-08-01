The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC announces Bahrain National Day offer

Five-star property The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC has announced a room rate discount for Bahrain National Day.

Available from December 12 to 17, holders of a Bahraini national ID will be given a 20% room rate discount.

This discount will also include rooftop pool access, spa access, breakfast buffet access at the ‘Cara’ F&B venue, and Wi-Fi.

Located five-minutes away from the Burj Khalifa, the property was recently named ‘World’s Leading City Hotel 2019’ at the annual World Travel Awards.

The hotel’s general manager, Tareg Derbas commented: "In honour of Bahrain’s National Day, it gives us great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to our friends from Bahrain with this unique special offer. We invite them to come and experience first-hand the exceptional levels of service for which the Dubai International Financial Centre is renowned, and enjoy the hotel’s prime central location, close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall and, of course, the Burj Khalifa, making it the ideal choice for a luxurious weekend getaway.”