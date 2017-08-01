Two-floor 60,000 sqft F&B and leisure to open at The Els Club

Two-floor 60,000 sqft F&B and leisure to open at The Els Club
It's set to open at The Els Club in Dubai Sports City
Published: 11 December 2019 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

A two-floor 60,000 square foot F&B and leisure space is set to open at The Els Club in Dubai Sports City.

The extension to the golf club will include The Pangolin. Featuring both a ground floor restaurant and bar as well as a first floor restaurant and terrace, it will also be connected to a gym and pool.

Serving deli items, baked goods, patisseries, and a menu consisting of African and European food, the venue will make everything in-house.

Brainchild of restauranteur Sergio Lopez and chef Troy Payne, the restaurant extension is set for a 2020 opening.


