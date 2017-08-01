Two Seasons Hotel and Apartments Dubai receives re-certification after rebranding

Two Seasons Hotel and Apartments Dubai has improved in several Green Globe key indicators including carbon footprint per occupied room, and food and waste reduction through the modification of their recycling programmes.

The hotel achieved scores of 78% in 2017 and 85% in 2019 after an audit carried out by UAE-based Farnek, Green Globe’s preferred partner in the Middle East.

According to officials, this is the first year that the Two Seasons Hotel has received Green Globe Certification (GGC) after the rebranding.

So far the hotel has achieved 239.4 m2 energy usage intensity, 545.6 litres/guest of water usage intensity. The total waste has shown a score of 3.5KG/guest/night. The 12% waste diversion ration was a result of the team’s effort to segregate and recycle the total hotel waste.

[[{"fid":"76738","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Two Seasons Hotel Management’s MD Freddy Farid said: “Receiving Green Globe Certification for the fourth year is an important milestone within our wider commercial commitment to the environment, society & culture, quality, and health & safety. It’s our intention to improve on this performance and achieve greater sustainability and environmental responsibility in the years ahead.

Achieving this Green Globe certification has a positive effect on every aspect of the hotel operation, and will encourage us to go for greener initiatives. We also encourage our guests to get involved in our sustainability programmes. This certification also highlights the devotion of our team members from every department for they provide high quality service while being active participants in good governance, social responsibility, respecting ethical and environmental norms,” he added.