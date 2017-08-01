UAE-based SMEs chosen to serve food at Expo 2020 Dubai

A selection of UAE-based cafés, restaurants and food trucks will be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai.

With more than 25 million visitors expected to attend Expo 2020, Dubai hopes to provide local SMEs with a chance to make a name for themselves.

Chosen businesses include Arabian Tea House; India’s Al Fawania; Philippines’ Dampa Seafood Grill and Lebanon’s Al Reef Bakery.

More than 200 F&B outlets are expected to be set up for Expo 2020, serving more than 50 different cuisines and equating to 300,000 served-meals per day.

Expo’s director of concessions and programming, commercial, Darren Tse said: “Expo 2020 will be a foodie destination in its own right and we urge visitors to bring a hefty appetite so they can explore the wonderful diversity and generous hospitality that the UAE is renowned for.”

Arabian Tea House’s founder, Ali Al Rais continued: “I am very excited that Arabian Tea House, the first Emirati restaurant, will be showcased to millions of international visitors at The World’s Greatest Show. I believe that the best way to explore different cultures is through food, and Expo 2020 offers the perfect opportunity and platform to demonstrate Emirati hospitality.”