Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah appoints executive chef

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has appointed Andrea Fioravanti as its executive chef.

In his role, the Italian-national will be responsible for leading and directing the culinary team at the hotel’s six F&B venues. These include: Social by Heinz Beck, Serafina, LAO, Mezzerie, Palm Avenue and Waldorf Astoria Peacock Alley.

Fioravanti has more than two decades of experience, having worked across the UK, Spain, Taiwan, Macau and the Middle East.

Prior to this role he was the executive chef at Galaxy Macau, a high-end casino resort.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s general manager, David Wilson, asked to speak to the chef several years ago upon trying his food.

Wilson explained: “I requested to speak with chef Andrea and during our conversation it was evident that he was extremely passionate about food and creating exquisite and innovative dishes. We stayed in touch and I am very pleased he is now part of our team. I know he will bring fresh thinking to our culinary offerings, while upholding the standards of excellence for which we are known.”

Commenting on his new role, Andrea said: “I am thrilled to be in the UAE, especially to work with a brand like Waldorf Astoria, a hotel group that places so much emphasis on its dining options for guests and using the very best quality ingredients. It is clear I am joining a very talented team of professionals and I am looking forward to introducing new and innovative concepts that will keep people talking about our venues.”