WMF Professional launches double-walled pot collection

Supplier WMF Professional has launched a double-walled stainless steel pots for coffee and tea— COMPO.

The new product has a change in shape from a quadratic base shape to the rounded upper pot area.



Depending on the requirement, restaurateurs can choose between coffee pot, cof-ee press, tea pot plus tea strainer as well as milk pot and water pitcher. Different size options for volumes ranging from 0.3 to 1.2 litres guarantee perfect harmony with all other elements on the laid table.



The dishwasher-safe, double-walled 18/10 stainless steel ensures that tea and coffee remain hot for a very long time, whereby drip-free pouring and a very well balanced pouring action ensure simple handling.

The same level of comfort also applies to the pot lid in the COMPO collection. This can be opened 180 degrees so that the pot can also be thoroughly cleaned inside.