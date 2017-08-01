Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announces two Omani hotels in pipeline

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is working on two hotel openings in Muscat, Oman.

The first of the two - Wyndham Garden Muscat Al Khuwair - is slated to open by the end of December 2019 and will consist of 143 rooms, two swimming pools, saunas and steam rooms, along with three F&B venues.

Part of a mixed-use development, the hotel will be located 20-minutes away from Muscat International Airport and will also house five meeting rooms.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Muscat Al Ghubra is expected to open in March 2020. The property will comprise 163 rooms, a rooftop pool, fitness centre and spa, as well as facilities for MICE visitors.

Wyndham’s openings in Oman are part of the group’s wider growth plans for the MENA region, which include the addition of 23 new properties by 2023, many of which are mid-scale projects.

The hotels come as the group has committed to supporting Oman’s ‘Vision 2040’ tourism push. The vision includes developing mid-scale hotels in the country, boosting hospitality jobs and welcoming more than 11 million tourists by 2040.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, vice president development, Middle East, Eurasia & Africa, Panos Loupasis commented: “The anticipated openings of these two new hotels in Muscat mark a significant milestone as we seek to expand our presence in this important market. We want to bring diverse accommodation choices to travellers across the Sultanate, and support Oman in its ambitious 2040 tourism plans, particularly on developing its mid-market hotel sector.”

In the first six months of the year, Oman has seen an increase of more than 25% in inbound visitors said the company.