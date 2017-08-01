Address Boulevard prepares holiday-season F&B menus

Address Boulevard has announced Christmas and New Year’s offerings at its F&B venues.

Lobby Lounge

Running from December 5 to 30, the five-star’s Lobby Lounge will organise an afternoon tea experience.

Featuring music, views of the Burj Khalifa and a seasonal tea, the afternoon tea will be served from 2:30pm until 6pm.

Rates will be AED 190 for two people, AED 254 for the golden package for two people and AED 295 for the golden package and beverages for two.

The Restaurant – Christmas Eve

During Christmas Eve, ‘The Restaurant’ will host a gala dinner consisting of three courses of French food.

The dinner will from 7pm till 11:30pm, priced at AED 295 with soft drinks and AED 395 with house beverages.

The Restaurant – Christmas day

For Christmas day, the venue will host a Christmas brunch.

Dishes will include roast turkey, beef wellington, grilled food on live cooking and carving stations, and a range of desserts.

The international brunch will be served from 1pm till 5pm, priced at AED 295 with soft drinks, AED 395 with house drinks and AED 495 with premium drinks.