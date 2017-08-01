Citymax reveals chief executive officer

Citymax Hotels has appointed Raj Rana as its chief executive officer.

Rana brings more than 30 years of international hospitality experience and has held leadership positions in the USA, Europe, and Asia.

Most recently, he was the CEO of Radisson Hotel Group for South Asia with the responsibility for the region’s P&L and growth.

“I look forward to Raj leveraging upon his vast experience in the hotel industry to take Citymax hotels to new heights of success," said the Chairwoman of Landmark Group, Renuka Jagtiani.

Rana is a US national, who spent his early years in India.

“High-end hotel brands dominate the market, but we see a shift towards the mid-market segment with destinations to promote to a wider base of travellers. We will capitalise on this opportunity to showcase Citymax as a brand that delivers a distinctive hospitality experience through exceptional value and outstanding service,” said Rana.