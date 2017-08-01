Dubai hotel room demand rises in November, rates continued to drop

Hospitality
News
Dubai hotel room demand rises in November, rates continued to drop
According to STR analysts, Supply and demand grew at roughly the same healthy pace during the month.
Published: 12 December 2019 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
The supply and demand for hotels in Dubai rose in the month of November, however there revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average daily rate (ADR) continued to drop, data by STR revealed.

While supply grew by 8.8%, demand saw a rise of 8.9%.

Occupancy saw an increase of 0/1% to 84.4%. However, much like the month of October, ADR in November dropped by 9.3% to AED610.19, while RevPAR dropped by 9.2% to AED515.01.

According to STR analysts, Supply and demand grew at roughly the same healthy pace during the month.

Analysts said: “The current competitive environment continues to place pressure on hoteliers to keep ADR in line with year-to-date trends.

“Of note, RevPAR growth reached double-digits during the first three days of the Dubai Airshow (November 17 to 21, 2019). That came even with performance comparisons affected by an off year for the biennial Helishow,” they added.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF
    2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP
      2019 RPME Power 50: Mohammad N Al-Naghash, president and CEO, YASREF
        Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform
          7th edition of Autodesk University Middle East reveals futuristic projects and the future of making

            More related galleries

            Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
              Photos: AHIC launch reception
                Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)