Dubai hotel room demand rises in November, rates continued to drop

The supply and demand for hotels in Dubai rose in the month of November, however there revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average daily rate (ADR) continued to drop, data by STR revealed.

While supply grew by 8.8%, demand saw a rise of 8.9%.

Occupancy saw an increase of 0/1% to 84.4%. However, much like the month of October , ADR in November dropped by 9.3% to AED610.19, while RevPAR dropped by 9.2% to AED515.01.

According to STR analysts, Supply and demand grew at roughly the same healthy pace during the month.

Analysts said: “The current competitive environment continues to place pressure on hoteliers to keep ADR in line with year-to-date trends.

“Of note, RevPAR growth reached double-digits during the first three days of the Dubai Airshow (November 17 to 21, 2019). That came even with performance comparisons affected by an off year for the biennial Helishow,” they added.