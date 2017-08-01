Fairmont Bab Al Bahr appoints director of marketing

Mouna Ouni
Published: 12 December 2019 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has appointed Mouna Ouni as its director of marketing.

In her new capacity, Ouni will be working closely with the hotel’s director of sales and marketing to ensure that the property maintains its competitive positioning in the industry. This will be done with innovative marketing campaigns and by introducing tactics to enhance media relationships.

Ouni will take charge of the luxury hotel’s PR and communications strategies, goals and budget in order to develop a media relations strategy, seeking high-level placements in print, broadcast and online media.

She takes over her role with 16 years of international marketing and communications experience. She will play a pivotal role in getting key messages across to the media, the public and partners about the hotel’s news, CSR initiatives and much more.

Throughout her career, Ouni has worked with leading global hospitality companies including Roda Hotels & Resorts, Millennium and Sheraton.

She most recently worked as the corporate director of marketing and communications for TIME Hotels Management.
