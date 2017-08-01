flyDubai’s celebrates inaugural flight to Yangon, Myanmar

Dubai-based airline flyDubai’s inaugural flight to Yangon, Myanmar landed, expanding its network to include Southeast Asia.

The new daily flights are codeshared with Emirates and will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

Speaking at the inaugural event Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, said: “We are delighted to start our new daily service to Yangon, as we see flydubai’s network expand further East. We are confident that the new service will not only support the trade links between the UAE and Myanmar but also become a popular route for passengers travelling from the UAE and the GCC and for those connecting to Europe and the USA with Emirates. It’s a wonderful way to conclude our tenth year of operations.”

During his opening remarks at the event, His Excellency U Phyo Min Thein said: “Yangon International Airport plays an essential role in the tourism development of Myanmar. The airport is a gateway to international travel. We want to extend a warm welcome to flydubai's inaugural flight today and give thanks to developing our tourism sector, and secondly, recognizing Dubai as an international transit hub.”

Emirates will codeshare on this route and for bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in Business and Economy class.

The partnership between flydubai and Emirates was announced in 2017 and has expanded to meet increasing demand as passengers realise the benefits, such as access to an expanded global network, the convenience of travelling on a single ticket with seamless point to point baggage handling, the alignment of the frequent flyer programme and a smooth transfer during transit in Dubai.