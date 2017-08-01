flyDubai’s inaugural flight touches down in Krabi

flyDubai’s inaugural flight touches down in Krabi
The daily flights are operated via a short stop in Yangon, Myanmar and are codeshared with Emirates
Published: 12 December 2019 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
flyDubai’s inaugural flight has touched down in Krabi in Thailand, becoming the first UAE-based airline to offer flights to the popular holiday destination.

The daily flights are operated via a short stop in Yangon, Myanmar and are codeshared with Emirates.

“We are delighted to mark the inaugural of our new route to Krabi and to see our network grow further East. This new route will present more travel options for passengers from the UAE and beyond, while giving people from Thailand direct access to Dubai’s travel hub,” said flyDubai’s senior vice president, commercial operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa), Sudhir Sreedharan.

flyDubai has become the first carrier in the UAE to operate flights to Krabi and with the new daily service from the UAE, the GCC and those connecting from Europe and the USA on the Emirates network now have more options to explore Asia and the Far East.

Attaporn Nuang-udom, the Director of Krabi Airport said: "The opening of the new route (Krabi) is a great opportunity to promote and facilitate the connection between Thailand and the Middle East. Also, it is a good chance for enhancing tourism in Southern Thailand. Your dedication and support for the Thai travel market means a great deal to all of us.”


