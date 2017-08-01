Foreign investors to receive luxury travel packages by UAE developer

Azizi Developments has launched a fly-in programme for international investors, offering customised five-star travel packages that comprise flights, all-inclusive hotel stays, and transportation across Dubai, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

The UAE-based developer said it aims to showcase its properties across the city's prime locations, as well as Dubai's many marvels, to foreign investors.

Through its fly-in programme, which targets investors from the GCC region, Europe and Asia, Azizi plans to add to the 13.5 million tourists that have already visited Dubai in the first 10 months of 2019.

As part of the programme, Azizi said it will manage the entire travel and accommodation booking process, transport, breakfast, lunch and dinner options, and more.

It added that potential investors merely have to inform the developer of a suitable time, and Azizi will handle their entire journey.

Gibran Hussain Bukhari, senior advisor to the CEO and chairman at Azizi Developments, said: "This new programme extends far beyond a mere sales technique - it is a testament to our pursuit of customer centricity and operational excellence.

"We want international property seekers to come and witness the safety, stability, high living standards, outstanding potential, and many wonders of this remarkable city first hand, in a convenient, enjoyable, transparent and all-inclusive manner. The Dubai property market has a lot to offer and we're happy to put it on the world stage."

Azizi currently has 54 ongoing projects that are to be delivered between 2019 and 2023, and an additional 130 projects in planning, worth several billion dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.