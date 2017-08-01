Four Seasons Hotel Baku ushers in Christmas season

Five-star property Four Seasons Hotel Baku has announced its selection of festive events for the winter months

Piazza Lounge

The hotel’s afternoon tea-focused lounge will create a festive tea for guests.

Including a cheese or chocolate fondue, the tea will also feature cookies and marshmallows.

The afternoon tea comes with a selection of baked pastries, along with sparkling wine and unlimited tea and coffee.

Zafferano Restaurant

Italian eatery Zafferano will on Christmas serve a festive brunch and dinner. Following this will be a New Year’s Eve event created by chef Luca Casini.

Kaspia Restaurant

Seafood venue Kaspia will provide a five-course black and white dinner on New Year’s Eve.

Bentley’s Whiskey Bar

Finally the hotel’s whiskey and cigar club lounge will prepare its own New Year’s Eve event.