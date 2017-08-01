Four Seasons Hotel Baku ushers in Christmas season

Hospitality
News
Four Seasons Hotel Baku ushers in Christmas season
Zafferano Restaurant
Published: 12 December 2019 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Five-star property Four Seasons Hotel Baku has announced its selection of festive events for the winter months

Piazza Lounge

The hotel’s afternoon tea-focused lounge will create a festive tea for guests.

Including a cheese or chocolate fondue, the tea will also feature cookies and marshmallows.

The afternoon tea comes with a selection of baked pastries, along with sparkling wine and unlimited tea and coffee.

Zafferano Restaurant

Italian eatery Zafferano will on Christmas serve a festive brunch and dinner. Following this will be a New Year’s Eve event created by chef Luca Casini.

Kaspia Restaurant

Seafood venue Kaspia will provide a five-course black and white dinner on New Year’s Eve.

Bentley’s Whiskey Bar

Finally the hotel’s whiskey and cigar club lounge will prepare its own New Year’s Eve event.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Azerbaijan News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Azerbaijani flag carrier to resume flights to Egypt
    Radisson Blu Baku appoints general manager
      Weir Oil & Gas signs MoU to share expertise at Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University

        More related galleries

        Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
          Photos: AHIC launch reception
            Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)