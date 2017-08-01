Gulf Air expands codeshare deal with Turkish Airlines

Published: 12 December 2019 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, and Turkish Airlines on Thursday announced an expansion following to their codeshare agreement, sister publication Arabian Business revealed.

Gulf Air will place its ‘GF’ code on Turkish Airlines’ flights from Bahrain to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport and from Istanbul Airport to Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Munich, Berlin, Zurich and Thessaloniki.

The agreement will also see Turkish Airlines place its ‘TK’ code on Gulf Air’s flights from Bahrain to Dubai, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot and Manila.

In November 2017, Gulf Air signed the main codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines which doubled the travel opportunities for passengers with two jointly operated daily flights between Bahrain and Istanbul.

Today, Gulf Air connects Bahrain and Turkey with double daily flights as well as a third frequency which is operated by Turkish Airlines.


