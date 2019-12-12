Here's how you can win a Christmas day brunch, NYE package for four!

Here's how you can win a Christmas day brunch, NYE package for four!
Lucky winners stand a chance to win a Christmas day brunch and an NYE package for four people
Published: 12 December 2019 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Hotelier Middle East is back with yet another giveaway. This time we're spreading some festive season cheer by partnering with Gates Hospitality.

Lucky winners stand a chance to win a Christmas day brunch and an NYE package for four people at Verve Bar and Brasserie, both house packages.

What do you have to do to enter the competition?
1. Follow Hotelier Middle East, Gates Hospitality and Verve Bar and Brasserie on Instagram.

2. Tag three friends in the comments.

You have until December 22 to enter.

So get going!

