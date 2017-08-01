Hotels.com provides discount to single millennials in Middle East

Published: 12 December 2019 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Online travel agency hotels.com has announced its discounted rates for solo-travelling millennials during Christmas.

Applicable to one-night bookings between December 24 and 26, the ‘Singles Escape Rate’ will provide 50% on select properties.

Hotels.com introduced the deal as it found that 63% of millennials in the Middle East are bored of being with their families by Boxing Day. It also found that 45% of millennials only stayed after Christmas because of fear of loneliness.

The OTA also reported that millennials during Christmas time are nagged by their families for fulfilling a number of ‘adult duties’. It found that 38% of millennials in the Middle East are ‘nagged’ about not owning a house, with a further 33% hassled on not saving enough money.

Hotels.com senior global PR manager, Emma Tagg said: “With everyone nagging you about your lack of savings and other issues, festive family gatherings can all get a bit much. Don’t let your empty wallet be a key factor in not living your best Hotel Life – we’re here to give the gift of peace this Christmas,”


