Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is officially open for business

Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah , Hyatt’s fourth hotel in UAE hosted a grand opening on December 11, 2019.

The hotel features 204 guestrooms and 84 fully furnished residences.

Guests can avail of free high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the property, complimentary breakfast, as well as use of the fitness centre and Rooftop temperature-controlled swimming pool.“We are pleased to open the doors to Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah, the flagship property of the Hyatt Place brand in Dubai and the fourth operational property in the region. The opening of this hotel will allow Hyatt Place to continue taking the guest’s experience to new heights – through style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences that ensure a seamless experience for today’s multi-tasking traveller,” said Hyatt Place Dubai’s cluster general manager, Fathi Khogaly.The property features two restaurants – Focus Café serving international and local cuisine, and the specialty Pan-Asian Restaurant, Wox – alongside The Market that provides a range of on-the-go food and beverage options to guests. Focus Bar allows guests to unwind at the end of a busy day or an after-dinner refreshment.