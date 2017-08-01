Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai takes part in Beat Diabetes Walk

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai took part in the Beat Diabetes Walk in Dubai.

Attracting more than 20,000 participants, 2,000 more than last year, the walk was organised by the Landmark Group along with the Dubai Fitness Challenge at the time.

Hotel colleagues from the property came together on November 15, walking through Zabeel Park to raise awareness about the medical condition.

The event was also supported by Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Diabetes Society, Dubai Municipality Roads & Transport Authority and Dubai Police.

Speaking on the 11th iteration of the walk, the hotel’s general manager, Simon Moore said: "Beat Diabetes Walk is a superb initiative that draws attention to show how food and our daily lifestyle affects in the prevention and management of diabetes. Campaigns such as these give us an opportunity to work for the well-being of our community and we are very proud of our hotel colleagues who have volunteered to be part of this event."