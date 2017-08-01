Oman Air cancels 424 flights amid Boeing 737 MAX groundings

Oman Air has cancelled over 400 flights in December, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

The carrier has axed all 424 Boeing 737 MAX flights following the decision by the sultanate’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation to ground all planes until safety issues are addressed by aircraft makers Boeing.

The 737 MAX has been grounded throughout most of the world since March following a pair of deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

The cancellations affect flights to Amman, Athens, Bangkok, Delhi, Dubai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Nairobi, Salalah and Tehran.

Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights.

A spokesperson for the airline said they were rebooking guests on alternative flights: “Oman Air currently operates to accommodate all guests whose flights have been affected as a result of the nearest available alternative flight.”

13 Oman Air flights have been cancelled on December 12, while a further 18 have been halted for 13th, while 19 flights have been cancelled for both the 14th and 15th.

22 flights have been scrapped for the 16th, 15 flights on the 17th, and 20 flights for the 18th. Oman Air have also decided to cancel 13 flights on the 19th, 22 flights for the 20th and a further 21 flights for the 21st of this month.

In addition, 23 flights have been stopped for the 22nd, 24 for the 23rd and 22 for December 24. On Christmas Day, 22 planned flights have been cancelled, while 16 flights have been taken off the timetable for the 26th.

27 flight routes have been cancelled for December 27, and for the 28th and 29th, 21 flights on both days have been cancelled. Another 25 flights that were scheduled to take off on the 30th have also been cancelled, while on New Year’s Eve, 24 flights have been cancelled.