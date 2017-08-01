Report: 47% of UAE travellers use social media to help decide holiday spots

Report: 47% of UAE travellers use social media to help decide holiday spots
Raffles Hotel Singapore
Published: 12 December 2019 - 11 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

According to a survey, Instagram’s influence continues to grow in the country with 47% of UAE travellers being influenced by social media photos when picking holiday destinations.

The survey also found that six out of 10 UAE travellers were inspired to travel more just from looking at photos on Instagram and other platforms.

Agoda.com reported that across genders, Japan, Singapore and Thailand were the most ‘Instagramable’ places in Asia for UAE travellers.

For men aged 35-44, Malaysia was the top choice, while those aged 55 and above consider China as the most ‘Instagramable’ in Asia. For women, Japan came out on top, followed by The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.


