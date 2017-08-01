Rosewood Abu Dhabi unveils festive F&B experiences

Five-star hotel Rosewood Abu Dhabi has announced its list of festive events for the winter months.

Majlis

Located in the hotel’s lobby lounge, there will be an afternoon tea served from November 25 to January 15.

The tea will feature a number of seasonal items and beverages, all of which are free-flowing. During Christmas week also, the afternoon tea will be ‘Nutcracker-inspired’.

The tea package is served from 3pm to 6pm, priced at AED 250 or AED 270 with free-flowing drinks.

Hidden Bar

The hotel’s bar will create a new drinks menu for the month of December.

The venue, which serves more than 150 different drinks brands, will create a number of sparkling drinks and mulled wine.

Running from December 4 to 29, the bar will host a daily Christmas social party. Included in this will be free-flowing drinks priced at AED 250.

M.E.A.T. @ Aqua

During Christmas Eve, the hotel’s international eatery will serve a dinner buffet.

Served from 7pm till 10:30pm, the Christmas buffet will cost AED 325 or AED 100 with beer and wine pairings.

Dai Pai Pong

Featuring a buffet menu, the Asian eatery will serve items inspired by Asian street food.

Served from 6pm till midnight, the dinner buffet will be priced at AED 158 with unlimited soft drinks and AED 238 with house drinks.

Sambursek

Lebanese restaurant Sambursek will create a set menu for both Christmas Eve and day.

It is slated to cost AED 350, with an additional AED 100 fee for a wine pairing.

La Cava

The hotel’s underground wine cellar will on Christmas day and Boxing Day serve a wine tasting session.

The session will run from 7pm till 9pm, featuring 20 varieties of wines to try and an accompanying cheese board. There will also be a live saxophonist in attendance on both evenings.

Priced at AED 288, the experience can be extended for AED 100 per hour.