These are Dubai airport's busiest times for festive travel

These are Dubai airport's busiest times for festive travel
Customers are reminded to check-in and arrive 3 hours early to the airport early to avoid any delays.
Published: 12 December 2019 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Close to 730,000 Emirates passengers are expected to depart and arrive in Dubai on their festive holidays from December 12-30, the airline said on Tuesday, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

Emirates said it expects to see 300,000 passengers fly out of Dubai between December 12-20, with the busiest time for departures from Terminal 3 on Friday with close to 40,000 passengers expected.

Customers are reminded to check-in and arrive 3 hours early to the airport early to avoid any delays.

Passengers departing from Dubai can physically check in at the airport as early as 24 hours before flight departure, and are requested to check in no later than 2 hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel.

Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel.

Close to 430,000 Emirates passengers are also expected to arrive into Dubai from December 20-30 to celebrate the holidays and New Year period.

Separately, Dubai Airports said DXB, the world’s busiest international airport, is preparing to welcome more than 1 million passengers between Thursday and Sunday.

The operator said it is working with airlines and other service partners to ensure a smooth flow of traffic through the airport and minimise the impact of the seasonal rush on the quality of customer service across DXB.

