Upcoming 'world’s tallest hotel' wins big at International Property Awards

Ciel, a hotel under development in Dubai Marina by The First Group, has won three top prizes at the International Property Awards (IPAs) in London.

Expected to reach a height of 345 metres, it is hoped to become the world’s tallest hotel at the time of writing.

Given on December 2, the development claimed the award for ‘Best International Hotel Architecture’, ‘Best Hotel Architecture Arabia’ and ‘Best Residential High-rise Architecture Arabia’.

Held in London’s Savoy Hotel, the awards were judged by a panel of more than 80 industry experts and chaired by members of the UK’s House of Lords.

The panel considered factors including design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Once opened, the hotel will consist of 1,209 suites and serviced apartments. It shall also feature an observation deck, swimming pool, fitness centre, steam rooms, four F&B venues and views across the majority of the Dubai skyline.

Earlier this year in June, The First Group’s Ciel received four awards at the Africa and Arabia leg of the IPAs. Awarded recognition in ‘Hotel Architecture’, ‘New Hotel Construction and Design’, ‘Commercial High-rise Development’ and ‘Residential High-rise Architecture’.

Upon claiming the awards in London, The First Group’s CEO, Rob Burns explained: “We are extremely honoured to receive these prestigious awards for Ciel,”

He continued: “The ambition and character evident in Ciel’s striking design reflects our unique approach to developing quality hotels that strive to set a new benchmark for upper midscale accommodation.”

The First Group currently has seven properties in the pipeline, including developments in Business Bay, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Village.