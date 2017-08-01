Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah appoints chef de cuisine

Beginning his career with the Taj Hotels group in Mumbai, Pereira worked with Marriott Hotels in Florida, before taking on a new challenge in the UAE.

Since arriving in Dubai in 2010, he has worked with a variety of celebrated Michelin star restaurant chefs Chris & Jeff Galvin, Tom Aikens and Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver, gaining invaluable experience.

Before joining Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Pereira was a member of the pre-opening team of the Hilton Palm Jumeirah.

In his new role as, he will lead the team at the eatery which offers a menu of steaks and the seafood from around the world.