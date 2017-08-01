Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah appoints chef de cuisine

Hospitality
News
Lendl Pereira
Published: 12 December 2019 - 7 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Hospitality group Hilton Hotels has appointed Lendl Pereira as the chef de cuisine for Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah’s Lexington Grill restaurant.

Beginning his career with the Taj Hotels group in Mumbai, Pereira worked with Marriott Hotels in Florida, before taking on a new challenge in the UAE.

Since arriving in Dubai in 2010, he has worked with a variety of celebrated Michelin star restaurant chefs Chris & Jeff Galvin, Tom Aikens and Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver, gaining invaluable experience.

Before joining Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Pereira was a member of the pre-opening team of the Hilton Palm Jumeirah.

In his new role as, he will lead the team at the eatery which offers a menu of steaks and the seafood from around the world.
