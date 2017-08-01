Abu Dhabi fund contributes $52m to Maldives airport project

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the national entity for economic development aid, has contributed AED91 million ($52 million) to the opening of Maafaru International Airport, located on one of the islands of the Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

Serving the northern and eastern regions of the archipelago, the airport was officially inaugurated by the Government of the Maldives.

ADFD’s scope of the project comprised the construction of a runway approximately 2,200 metres long, hangars, and service roads to accommodate Airbus A320-200 and Boeing 737 aircrafts.

Works also included the construction of the airport’s main and office buildings, a firefighting station, a control tower, and a desalination plant.

A marina for boats that serve neighbouring islands, the installation of a generator, and the provision of maintenance equipment are some of the other important achievements.

In addition, the funding supported infrastructure works and the establishment of power, communication, and water networks.

ADFD said the airport aims to accommodate the surging numbers of tourists arriving from various parts of the world, and drive the growth of the transportation and tourism sectors.

It is set to stimulate logistical and economic activities, and provide new job opportunities for the local population, it added.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of ADFD, said: “ADFD contributed to the financing of the Maafaru International Airport project that reflects its keenness to advance continued, comprehensive, and sustainable economic development. Our nine key ventures in the island country fall within the framework of priorities outlined by the Government of the Maldives and support international efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

Mohamed Aslam, Minister of National Planning and Infrastructure of the Maldives, added that the Government of the UAE and ADFD have played an important role in driving sustainable development in the Maldives.

He said the fund has contributed to the financing of several strategic projects in the country that have improved economic conditions and the standard of living.

ADFD has financed nine development projects in the country valued at about AED565 million, spanning crucial socio-economic sectors, such as housing, communications, transport, energy, and education.