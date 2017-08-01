Emirates fast-tracks plan to launch fourth daily flight to Bangladesh capital

Emirates has revealed plans to add a fourth daily service to Dhaka from March 29, 2020, to cater to Bangladesh's growing economy and the country's large diaspora who work and live in the Middle East, Europe and the US, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

The new service will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER in a two-class configuration, featuring 42 Business Class and 310 Economy Class seats, and belly-hold cargo capacity of up to 20 tonnes.

The Dhaka service was initially planned to launch in June but has been brought forward due to demand, the airline said.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' chief commercial officer, said: "Since our announcement of Emirates' planned fourth daily service to Dhaka, we've experienced healthy forward bookings and seen a significant uptake in demand for the service. It is a sign of the country's strong economic growth, its allure as a trade and business partner globally, and Bangladeshi travellers' desire to explore the world.

"All these factors have inspired us to bring forward our launch to March 29. The new service will benefit customers with a more varied and flexible schedule, as well as smooth and seamless connectivity to Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East."

The service has been timed to create convenient connections to popular cities, including London, Rome, Frankfurt, Porto, New York, Washington DC, Mexico City, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

With the new service, Emirates SkyCargo will offer around 1,100 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity every week, finding global markets for Bangladesh's exports that include readymade garments, medicines, leather goods, and fresh produce.

Emirates has gradually grown its services to Dhaka over the years – from two weekly services in 1986 to three daily services in 2013 to keep up with customer demand. During the last 33 years, the airline has flown over 9.9 million passengers between Dubai and Dhaka.