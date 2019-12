The Retreat Palm Dubai – MGallery by Sofitel has announced its line of nutritional juices to be given to guests.

Rayya Nutri Juices by Rayya Wellness are made in-house by the property’s specialists.

The detox juices are priced at AED 35 each for 500ml or AED 210 for a package of five.

Retreat Palm Dubai makes up part of the Dubai Leadership Vision, aiming to bring in 500,000 wellness-sector travellers by 2020.