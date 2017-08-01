Abu Dhabi hotel revenue rises in October

Hotels in Abu Dhabi have witnessed an increase in revenue in the month of October, according to data released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

The hotel establishments room revenue index increased by 13.3% in October 2019 when compared to the same period last year, while the same index increased by 46% against September 2019, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

''The hotel establishments price index increased by 22.8% in October 2019 when compared to September 2019. The price index decreased by 0.4% in October 2019 compared with October 2018,'' SCAD revealed.

The hotel room rates index increased by 28.8% in October 2019 when compared to September 2019 and index increased by 0.7% during October 2019 compared to October 2018.

Hotel apartments' rates index increased by 3.4% during October 2019 in comparison to September 2019 while the index decreased by 4.5% during October 2019 when compared to October 2018.