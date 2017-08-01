Abu Dhabi hotel revenue rises in October

Hospitality
News
Abu Dhabi hotel revenue rises in October
The hotel room rates index increased by 28.8% in October 2019 when compared to September 2019 and index increased by 0.7% during October 2019 compared to October 2018
Published: 15 December 2019 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Hotels in Abu Dhabi have witnessed an increase in revenue in the month of October, according to data released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

The hotel establishments room revenue index increased by 13.3% in October 2019 when compared to the same period last year, while the same index increased by 46% against September 2019, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

''The hotel establishments price index increased by 22.8% in October 2019 when compared to September 2019. The price index decreased by 0.4% in October 2019 compared with October 2018,'' SCAD revealed.

The hotel room rates index increased by 28.8% in October 2019 when compared to September 2019 and index increased by 0.7% during October 2019 compared to October 2018.

Hotel apartments' rates index increased by 3.4% during October 2019 in comparison to September 2019 while the index decreased by 4.5% during October 2019 when compared to October 2018.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF
    2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP
      2019 RPME Power 50: Mohammad N Al-Naghash, president and CEO, YASREF
        Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform
          7th edition of Autodesk University Middle East reveals futuristic projects and the future of making

            More related galleries

            Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
              Photos: AHIC launch reception
                Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)