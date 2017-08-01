Address Dubai Mall rolls out Christmas spa treatments

Hospitality
News
Published: 15 December 2019 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Five-star property Address Dubai Mall has announced its selection of festive offers at its spa and wellness facilities.

Running from December 1 to January 31, the hotel’s in-house spa will provide its ‘Festive Reviver Treatment’.

Comprising a 30-minute back massage, followed by a 60-minute facial, the treatment also comes with pool access and a gift bag to take home. It is priced at AED 600 per person.

The hotel’s fitness centre will also provide Christmas discounts. For every purchase of eight personal training sessions, guests will get another two sessions free of charge. This package, which also comes with pool access, is priced at AED 2,000 per person.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF
    2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP
      2019 RPME Power 50: Mohammad N Al-Naghash, president and CEO, YASREF
        Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform
          7th edition of Autodesk University Middle East reveals futuristic projects and the future of making

            More related galleries

            Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
              Photos: AHIC launch reception
                Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)