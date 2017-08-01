Address Dubai Mall rolls out Christmas spa treatments

Five-star property Address Dubai Mall has announced its selection of festive offers at its spa and wellness facilities.

Running from December 1 to January 31, the hotel’s in-house spa will provide its ‘Festive Reviver Treatment’.

Comprising a 30-minute back massage, followed by a 60-minute facial, the treatment also comes with pool access and a gift bag to take home. It is priced at AED 600 per person.

The hotel’s fitness centre will also provide Christmas discounts. For every purchase of eight personal training sessions, guests will get another two sessions free of charge. This package, which also comes with pool access, is priced at AED 2,000 per person.