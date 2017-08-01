Canopy by Hilton to launch in Kuwait

Development of the hotel will start shortly and the property is said to open in late 2022. Canopy by Hilton is an upper-upscale lifestyle hotel brand. Each hotel under the brand is designed as a natural extension of its neighbourhood.

“Canopy by Hilton responds to a growing customer preference for upscale hotels that fit authentically into local neighbourhoods and cultures,” said Hilton president Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Rudi Jagersbacher . “We can tick all the boxes with our plans to bring the brand to Kuwait – with a great location in a great neighbourhood, and a trusted partner in Alshaya Group,” he added.

Alshaya recently announced a master development agreement to bring 70 Hampton by Hilton hotels to its operating markets in MENA, Turkey and Russia. Kuwait’s first Hampton by Hilton, located in Salmiya is expected to open in late 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, president of Hospitality at Alshaya Group, James Tynan said: “Canopy by Hilton is an exciting young hotel brand which is already attracting international attention for its unique guest offering. We think the brand is a perfect fit for the Kuwait market and look forward to welcoming guests when our doors open in 2022."