Canopy by Hilton to launch in Kuwait

Hospitality
News
Canopy by Hilton to launch in Kuwait
Chris Nassetta and James Tynan
Published: 15 December 2019 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Alshaya Group will be launching hotel brand Canopy by Hilton in Kuwait, officials have announced.

Development of the hotel will start shortly and the property is said to open in late 2022. Canopy by Hilton is an upper-upscale lifestyle hotel brand. Each hotel under the brand is designed as a natural extension of its neighbourhood.

“Canopy by Hilton responds to a growing customer preference for upscale hotels that fit authentically into local neighbourhoods and cultures,” said Hilton president Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Rudi Jagersbacher. “We can tick all the boxes with our plans to bring the brand to Kuwait – with a great location in a great neighbourhood, and a trusted partner in Alshaya Group,” he added.

Alshaya recently announced a master development agreement to bring 70 Hampton by Hilton hotels to its operating markets in MENA, Turkey and Russia. Kuwait’s first Hampton by Hilton, located in Salmiya is expected to open in late 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, president of Hospitality at Alshaya Group, James Tynan said: “Canopy by Hilton is an exciting young hotel brand which is already attracting international attention for its unique guest offering. We think the brand is a perfect fit for the Kuwait market and look forward to welcoming guests when our doors open in 2022."


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Kuwait News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2019 RPME Power 50: Mohammad N Al-Naghash, president and CEO, YASREF
    SOCAR Petrofac JV secures project management services contract from BP
      Sinopec completes main unit of the Middle East's largest refinery
        Emirates Gas achieves five-star grading in the British Safety Council’s occupational health and safety audit
          2019 RPME Power 50: Shaikh Nawaf S Al-Sabah, president and CEO, KPC Holdings (Aruba) AEC

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week