Hospitality
News
Courtyard by Marriott to debut in Oman by 2024
The property will be in the ancient city of Nizwa
Published: 15 December 2019 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Marriott International and The Royal Oman Police Pension Fund have agreed to open a Courtyard by Marriott property in Nizwa, Oman in 2024.

Once open, the property will feature spaces designed for business travellers, with areas to work, network and relax.

It will sit on the Muscat-Nizwa highway, putting it near tourist sites such as Jabal Akhdar, Jabal Shams, Nizwa Souk and Fort Nizwa.

Comprising 200 rooms, the property will include 30 chalets, a fitness centre, pool, play area for children and an in-house spa. As the hotel is slated to be business-oriented, it will house three F&B outlets, along with a 500 square metre multi-purpose hall.

An offshoot of Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott is a brand of hotels for business travellers which also hones in on leisure activities.

The Royal Oman Police Pension Fund, assistant general manager, Abdullah Al Jahwary said: “Delivering on the government’s vision of promoting the sultanate as a key destination on the world tourism map, we are pleased to announce our collaboration with Marriot International.”

He continued: "The resort will be in the ancient city of Nizwa which is considered to be the ‘Cultural capital’ of the sultanate... This will also help to diversify and strengthen the national economy while providing enhanced employment opportunities for citizens and downstream social and economic benefits for the local community.”

Marriott International, chief development officer, Middle East & Africa, Jerome Briet elaborated: “We are delighted to collaborate with The Royal Oman Police Pension Fund to introduce the Courtyard by Marriott brand in Oman. The signing will also mark our first property in Nizwa, which continues to grow as a key tourism hub for the country. Oman remains an important growth market for us in the region and we continue to look for opportunities to diversify our brand portfolio across the Sultanate.”

