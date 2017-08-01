Fives minutes with: Founder of Baky Hospitality

What prompted you to found Baky Hospitality?

As a young boy, I always wanted to put Egypt on the international hospitality map. When we began in 2014, my intention was to reach this goal for the country and for ourselves as a team, therefore we worked with the best and hired the best and offered an exceptional experience to our guests.

Describe your current portfolio of restaurants

Currently we own five concepts, Sachi restaurant which is a Mediterranean fusion cuisine, Kazoku which is a Japanese restaurant, Lexie’s a modern Italian cuisine, Shinko a small cocktail lounge and Sachi by the sea which is a beach restaurant that operates in the north coast during the summer season only

What would you say are the biggest challenges and opportunities associated with operating a hospitality company in Egypt?

Well, the toughest three points are ingredients, staffing and dealing with the government when it comes to paper work and approvals

Is there strong demand for fine dining cuisine in Egypt?

We began a movement back in 2014 when we first began with Sachi restaurant, which led to the encouragement of others to open up more restaurants around the city. There still is demand because the west and east side of Cairo is growing high in density and new developments are delivering projects

What prompted you to partner with Reif Othman?

I have been following Reif for the past five years ever since he was in Zuma Dubai. I was lucky enough to get introduced to him through a close friend and had the opportunity to explore a collaboration in Egypt. Reif knew it will be challenging to use the limited ingredients we have to master the plates he wants

How has the response been to the revamped menus so far?

We revamped Kazoku, Sachi by the Sea and Lexie’s, and so far with every menu launch the response has been fantastic. Our guests are pleased and our positive comments have been on the rise

Do you have any new projects on the horizon?

Yes we do. We are taking Sachi to the next level, and will be heading to west side of Cairo in December 2020 to create a roof top concept