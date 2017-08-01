Groupe GM launches Apothicals by DAMANA

Hotel amenity supplier Groupe GM has launched an ecolabel certified and vegan amenity line Apothicals by DAMANA. This addition completes DAMANA’s offering which includes three lines at present: Earth and Sun, Neroli and the Organic Bath Line.

Inspired by the apothecary tradition and created with up to 98% of natural origin ingredients, the Apothicals by DAMANA line evokes the traditional craftsmanship of herbalists and has been created with hotel guests’ comfort in mind.

[[{"fid":"76842","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

The range features five 30ml products including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hair & body gel and body lotion as well as soap available in 15gm. The collection also includes two Ecopumps in 300ml format: hair & body gel and liquid soap.

The products are suitable for all skin and hair types and have been tested under dermatological control.

This line strengthens Groupe GM’s commitment to sustainability and follows closely the group’s ‘Care About Earth’ programme which aims to reduce products’ impact on the environment.

The tubes are 100% recyclable and the plastic caps are made of 100% recycled material. In addition, the palm oil contained in the soap contributes to the production of certified sustainable palm oil and the soap packaging is made from recycled cardboard. At the beginning of 2020, the bottle of the Ecopump will be 100% plant-based.



Groupe GM’s president, Laurent Marchand, commented: "For more than 40 years, we have created top of the line hospitality creations for our clients and partners around the world. Today, we see an increasing need for eco-responsible products and packaging. The Apothicals by DAMANA amenity range encapsulates this current demand while also embodying Groupe GM’s commitments to excellence and to customer care.”