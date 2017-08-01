Hamburg to see boost in GCC visitors

Published: 15 December 2019 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Germany’s second biggest city Hamburg is predicting a strong level of GCC visits in 2020 thanks to a calendar of events and tourist attractions.

In 2018 in Hamburg, Gulf travellers generated more than 82,000 overnight stays, with 40% of those generated between July and August.

Properties such as Fairmont Vier Jahreszeiten, Hotel Atlantic Kempinski and the Hotel Grand Elysée Hamburg were the most popular for Gulf travellers according to the German National Tourist Board (GNTB).

Attractions such as the ‘Miniatur Wunderland’ have been cited as tourism drivers for the city.

The site, which features the world’s largest model railway, has drawn in more than 19 million visitors since its inception. During the last 12 month, almost two thousand visitors from the Gulf have visited the attraction, with most from the UAE and KSA.

Other drivers included the recently-opened ‘Elbphilharmonie’ concert hall. Along with openings such as Fleming’s Selection Hotel Hamburg City and Michelin-starred dining venues such as Haerlin and The Table.

