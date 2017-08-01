Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s ‘Fika’ to host New Year’s event

Hospitality
News
Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s ‘Fika’ to host New Year’s event
The menu will have a minimum spend of AED 1,200
Published: 15 December 2019 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s wellness-focused ‘Fika’ F&B venue will prepare a celebratory event on New Year’s Eve

Taking place on the last night of 2019, the restaurant’s chef, chef Izu Ani, will prepare a menu of fresh food.

Items will include foie gras terrine, selections from the seafood counter, tuna Otoro tartar with caviar and charcoal roasted lobster.

Along with the menu, the venue will also provide views of the nearby Burj Al Arab fireworks, as well as entertainment from the resident DJ.

The menu will have a minimum spend of AED 1,200 per person for outdoor seating and AED 1,500 for outdoor seating.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF
    2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP
      2019 RPME Power 50: Mohammad N Al-Naghash, president and CEO, YASREF
        Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform
          7th edition of Autodesk University Middle East reveals futuristic projects and the future of making

            More related galleries

            Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
              Photos: AHIC launch reception
                Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)