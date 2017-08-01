Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s ‘Fika’ to host New Year’s event

Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s wellness-focused ‘Fika’ F&B venue will prepare a celebratory event on New Year’s Eve

Taking place on the last night of 2019, the restaurant’s chef, chef Izu Ani, will prepare a menu of fresh food.

Items will include foie gras terrine, selections from the seafood counter, tuna Otoro tartar with caviar and charcoal roasted lobster.

Along with the menu, the venue will also provide views of the nearby Burj Al Arab fireworks, as well as entertainment from the resident DJ.

The menu will have a minimum spend of AED 1,200 per person for outdoor seating and AED 1,500 for outdoor seating.