ME Dubai is preparing to open its doors in February 2020. The hotel is the first ME by Meliá hotel in the Middle East.
The five-star Dubai property is the only hotel in the world to be fully designed by the late Zaha Hadid, and is located in her mesmerising The Opus development by Omniyat.
Comprising 74 rooms and 19 suites (including the Passion Suite, Personality Suite, the Vibe Room and the legendary ultra-luxurious ‘ME Suite’), the hotel also includes 96 serviced apartments across three floors of expressive Hadid design.
In addition to three ME Dubai owned F&B outlets, The Opus will offer guests a choice of 15 restaurants, including the first ROKA restaurant in the region, a stylish contemporary Japanese robatayaki concept from London.
The property has a spacious pool and wet deck overlooking the Dubai skyline, as well as a 7,000 metre sqaure gym, and spa.
Commenting on the property, general manager of ME Dubai Stefan Viard said: “ME Dubai brings a new dimension to Dubai that will delight status seekers, culturalists and the creative elite across visitors and residents alike. The new property will act as a cultural epicentre for those looking for a personalised approach, unforgettable experiences, unparalleled gastronomy and exceptional service. An integral part of the brand will be to add a personal touch to all experiences, going above-and-beyond your average concierge service. To be putting the final touches to our much anticipated offering and watching the mesmerizing Zaha Hadid vision come to life is exciting, and we looking forward to marking a new decade by welcoming guests to ME Dubai.’’
ME Dubai prepares to launch in 2020
Published: 15 December 2019 - 10 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff