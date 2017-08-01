Renaissance Downtown Hotel rolls out ‘keto’ diet at three F&B venues

Renaissance Downtown Hotel has announced three of its F&B venues will start to serve ketogenic menu options.

French eatery ‘Bleu Blanc’, Italian venue ‘BASTA!’ and Japanese restaurant ‘Morimoto’ all will now provide keto menus.

Bleu Blanc’s options include sea bass with garlic chives, dashi butter and jalapeño, along with others such as king crab leg with capers and beurre noisette. Morimoto’s menu includes miso eggplant, while BASTA! features chopped salads.

A keto diet, Renaissance Downtown Hotel explained, consists of a low-carb, moderate-protein and high-fat diet to hardwire the body into a state of ‘ketosis’.