Report: Dubai sees 12.08m international overnight visitors in first nine months of 2019

Dubai has seen 12.08 million international overnight visitors in the first nine months of 2019 according to data from Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) cited by Expedia Group.
Expedia’s own data showed the UAE to be a top destination for international travellers. With the country’s top 10 feeder markets being the
The increase from Brazil and Portugal in particular has been attributed to the Emirates codeshare partnership with LATAM Airlines.
The UAE as a whole in 2018 welcomed 2.89 Indian tourists, a figure expected to rise to 5.29 million by 2024. Expedia’s data also showed that China had a 50% year on year growth in package demand.