Report: Dubai sees 12.08m international overnight visitors in first nine months of 2019

Hospitality
News
Report: Dubai sees 12.08m international overnight visitors in first nine months of 2019
The UAE as a whole in 2018 welcomed 2.89 Indian tourists
Published: 15 December 2019 - 10:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Dubai has seen 12.08 million international overnight visitors in the first nine months of 2019 according to data from Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) cited by Expedia Group.

Expedia’s own data showed the UAE to be a top destination for international travellers. With the country’s top 10 feeder markets being the USA, UK, France, India, China, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Italy and Brazil.

The increase from Brazil and Portugal in particular has been attributed to the Emirates codeshare partnership with LATAM Airlines.

The UAE as a whole in 2018 welcomed 2.89 Indian tourists, a figure expected to rise to 5.29 million by 2024. Expedia’s data also showed that China had a 50% year on year growth in package demand.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF
    2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP
      2019 RPME Power 50: Mohammad N Al-Naghash, president and CEO, YASREF
        Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform
          7th edition of Autodesk University Middle East reveals futuristic projects and the future of making

            More related galleries

            Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
              Photos: AHIC launch reception
                Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)