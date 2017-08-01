Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas to host beach-cleaning event

Five-star property Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas hotel will be hosting a beach-cleaning event as part of their sustainability activities.

On December 19, visitors are encouraged to keep the sea plastic free and be part of the property’s beach clean-up event from 8 am till 10 am. The family-friendly event also includes a snack break and a nurdle hunt competition.

General manager, Fabrice Ducry commented: “We are proud to host the beach clean-up day at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. Rotana has implemented a large number of sustainability initiatives across its hotels in the region over the years, through our corporate sustainability program, “Rotana Earth”. We are committed to continue pioneering new ways to contribute to preserving the environment and nature surrounding us on Saadiyat Island.”

The initiative is aligned with the resort’s commitment to the conservation of the wildlife at Saadiyat Island and the property’s conscious efforts to promote sustainability through innovative measures.