St. Regis Abu Dhabi appoints director of marketing

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi has appointed Maria Tsiomou as its director of marketing.

In her new role, Tsiomou will oversee the brand, marketing and communication strategy of the hotel. Working closely with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism (DCT), she will help the region with its tourism goals.

Another key responsibility will be to identify and work with partners to strengthen the hotel.

Starting as a front desk agent at Greece’s Hotel Grande Bretagne, Tsiomou brings more than 16 years’ of experience with her. She later moved into the role of marketing coordinator, followed by positions at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide properties and Marriott International properties.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, general manager, Moustafa Sakr commented: “There are exciting times ahead for The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, and I am confident that Maria’s professionalism, experience and passion for the brand will continue to drive our amazing reputation in the competitive hospitality market. Furthermore with Expo 2020 fast approaching and an exciting year ahead, we are looking at her expertise in introducing innovative marketing partnerships and opportunities, positioning The St. Regis Abu Dhabi to not be just another luxury hotel, but an incubator of the luxury experience in the capital city of UAE."