Tryp by Wyndham Dubai urges hotels to eliminate use of plastic bottles

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai is urging other hotels to reduce the use of plastic water bottles and switch to a sustainable water filtration system.
In March 2019, the hotel partnered with No More Bottles, the exclusive UAE distributor for Waterlogic, the world’s leading water filtration solution and switched to filtered water and operationalised the ‘region’s first in-house glass bottle refiling system, which is expected to reduce the waste of 306,000 plastic water bottles every year.
In addition to the reduction in plastic use, the initiative means the hotel is no longer reliant on external bottled water suppliers and companies to process the waste, which further contributes to their green credentials.
The Waterlogic filtration systems use a three-stage filtration process to remove sand and sediment, contaminants and particles, micro-organisms and chlorine, which significantly improves the taste.
TRYP by Wyndham Dubai’s operations manager George Ghaly said: “We’re thrilled that there has been a focus on this topic recently and we are hopeful that it will encourage hotels, restaurants and businesses to offer a filtered water alternative. All hotels need to come together and commit to looking after the environment in a more efficient way. We need to put competition aside and join forces to make hotels in Dubai the greenest in the world.”
Published: 15 December 2019 - 10:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff