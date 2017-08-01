Tryp by Wyndham Dubai urges hotels to eliminate use of plastic bottles

Hospitality
News
Tryp by Wyndham Dubai urges hotels to eliminate use of plastic bottles
In addition to the reduction in plastic use, the initiative means the hotel is no longer reliant on external bottled water suppliers and companies to process the waste, which further contributes to their green credentials
Published: 15 December 2019 - 10:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
TRYP by Wyndham Dubai is urging other hotels to reduce the use of plastic water bottles and switch to a sustainable water filtration system.

In March 2019, the hotel partnered with No More Bottles, the exclusive UAE distributor for Waterlogic, the world’s leading water filtration solution and switched to filtered water and operationalised the ‘region’s first in-house glass bottle refiling system, which is expected to reduce the waste of 306,000 plastic water bottles every year.

In addition to the reduction in plastic use, the initiative means the hotel is no longer reliant on external bottled water suppliers and companies to process the waste, which further contributes to their green credentials.

The Waterlogic filtration systems use a three-stage filtration process to remove sand and sediment, contaminants and particles, micro-organisms and chlorine, which significantly improves the taste.

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai’s operations manager George Ghaly said: “We’re thrilled that there has been a focus on this topic recently and we are hopeful that it will encourage hotels, restaurants and businesses to offer a filtered water alternative. All hotels need to come together and commit to looking after the environment in a more efficient way. We need to put competition aside and join forces to make hotels in Dubai the greenest in the world.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF
    2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP
      2019 RPME Power 50: Mohammad N Al-Naghash, president and CEO, YASREF
        Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform
          7th edition of Autodesk University Middle East reveals futuristic projects and the future of making

            More related galleries

            Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
              Photos: AHIC launch reception
                Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)