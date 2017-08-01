90 Centigrade café opens at Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi

Named after the ideal water temperature for brewing espresso, 90 Centigrade offers speciality coffees and an extensive menu featuring breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals for sit-in and takeaway.

“We are proud to launch this pioneering café that is perfectly set to become the preferred stylish and trendsetting destination in Abu Dhabi”, said Enad Tannous, general manager, Grand Millennium Al Wahda.

“90 Centigrade will provide a memorable experience for all guests and we look forward to putting the café on the food and beverage global map as a leading urban and chic café with sustainable practices and an eco-friendly approach”, he added.

The menu includes the traditional espresso, infused flavoured beverages, speciality dishes such as loaded halloumi pancake and lobster tagliatelli al fredo and a wide selection of seasonal food and beverage and savoury dishes made with the freshest and locally sourced ingredients with an eco-friendly approach to the environment.