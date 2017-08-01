Address Fountain Views opens spa

Address Fountain Views has opened ‘The Spa’, a 199-sqm wellness facility on the 14th floor.

Comprising six treatment rooms, the spa provides views of the Burj Khalifa and has a range of treatments.

Packages include facials, massages, body polishes and scrubs.

For the occasion of the opening, the spa has introduced a ‘Ladies night’ on Tuesday, providing 50% off of all treatments for female guests.

Spa guests also have access to a pool, herbal steam room, sauna, shower and relaxation area.

The facility is open from 10am – 10pm.