Aleph Hospitality opens Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi

Dubai-based independent hotel Management Company, Aleph Hospitality, has signed its first operation in Kenya.

With this contract, the company will launch the Best Western Plus Westlands hotel in Nairobi.

The hotel features 101 guest rooms, including spacious Junior Suites with separate living rooms and kitchenettes and a Penthouse Suite with a private outdoor hot tub.

The opening marks Aleph Hospitality’s continued expansion in Kenya, where the company has already signed management contracts for three hotels currently under development: the Protea Hotel by Marriott in Kisumu; an airport hotel in Nairobi and a property in the popular coastal resort of Mombasa.



Aleph Hospitality’s managing director, Bani Haddad said: “The opening of Best Western Plus Westlands signals our commitment to Kenya, the third-largest tourism economy in Sub-Saharan Africa.



“Kenya is a popular destination in the heart of the region and its travel and tourism industry grew 5.6% in 2018, exceeding global and regional levels, according to the WTTC. We are proud to be part of this growth and to support the economy with more than 80 new jobs and the generation of additional international visitors that Best Western Plus Westlands will bring,” said Haddad.



The hotel’s owner, Amit Lukka, commented: “Aleph Hospitality is a trusted and accomplished partner that will manage the hotel on our behalf, driving maximum return on our investment as well as delivering a superior guest experience in collaboration with the prestigious global chain, Best Western. The opening on 14 December was highly anticipated by our colleagues, guests, neighbouring businesses and local dignitaries,” added Lukka.



Suzi Yoder, senior vice president, International Operations, BWH Hotel Group, said: “We are truly delighted with the addition of the Best Western Plus Westlands, a beautiful new build hotel created with our guests’ needs in mind. The central location is superb for both our corporate clients and leisure travellers and we are proud to now welcome our first guests.”