Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi launches Christmas menu events

Anantara Eastern Mangroves in the UAE capital city has announced its Christmas food options at F&B venues.

Christmas Eve

Running on Christmas Eve, the hotel’s international buffet-style venue will host a Christmas dining experience. The ‘Ingredients’ venue will serve dishes such as foie gras, oysters and Christmas pudding.

The buffet will run from 7pm to 11pm.

Another option is ‘Pachaylen’, the in-house Thai restaurant. Also on Christmas Eve, the venue will provide guests with a four-course Christmas dinner.

Taking place from 7pm to 11pm, the food is assured to house a Thai feel.

Each dining option will start at AED 320 inclusive of soft beverages and half-priced for children ages five to 12 years old.

Christmas Day

The following day Ingredients will organise a seasonal brunch for guests.

Including live cooking stations, Christmas desserts and a range of activities for younger guests.

The brunch will run from 12:30pm to 4pm. It will be priced at AED 320 inclusive of soft beverages and half-priced for children ages five to 12 years old.

Finally, the hotel is offering a turkey takeaway service, complete with sauces and trimmings.

Available till December 31, guests can buy a five kg to six kg roasted turkey for AED 450, with larger birds costing AED 550.