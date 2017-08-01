Emirates sheds light on Expo 2020 pavilion plans

Emirates sheds light on Expo 2020 pavilion plans
Once completed, it will showcase the expected future of commercial aviation in 2071.
Published: 16 December 2019 - 11 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Emirates airlines has unveiled the experiences visitors can expect to see at its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion.

Scheduled to open next year in time for the Expo, the pavilion at the time of writing has completed steel framing.

Once completed, it will showcase the expected future of commercial aviation in 2071.

A personalised journey

Guests entering the pavilion will be given a 'seed'. This seed will act as a device to communicate to all of the experiences in the pavilion.

The science of flight

Holographic installations of futuristic aircrafts will be organised. The animations, Emirates explained, will show the properties of lift, thrust, gravity and drag.

Cleaner skies

The Cleaner Skies installation will be an experience highlighting the mission of sustainability in connection to the aviation industry. The experience will offer visitors to take a quiz on green technology and developments against climate change.

Future lab

The future lab will demonstrate a range of new technologies. These will include robotic arms, 4D printing, biometric technology and self-healing materials.

Design your own aircraft

Through what Emirates calls “an ultra-haptic interface”, visitors will be able to build their own craft and run it through a flight simulator. Customisations shall include engine types, wings and liveries.

Airport of the future

The pavilion shall visualise the future of airports, including innovations in security, baggage handling, smart technology and biometrics.

